Margaret L. Poole
1922 - 2020
Waterford - Margaret L. Poole, 97, of Waterford, and formerly of East Meadow, N.Y. passed away peacefully May 4, 2020, at the home of her daughter Karen Matthews where she had made her home.

Born in Manhasset, N.Y. July 20, 1922, the daughter of James and Elizabeth Corrigan. She was married to Edward Poole who died in 2000.

In addition to her daughter Karen and her husband John Matthews, she is survived by daughter; Sandra Allecia and her husband Frank; daughter; Susan Reiman and her husband Richard; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Private services were held at the Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting the family.

Published in The Day on May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
