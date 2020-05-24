Margaret Luisa "Margo" Platz
New London - Margaret "Margo" Luisa Platz, 72, passed away peacefully May 17, 2020. She was born in New London to Edward Douglas and Guillermina Garnica Platz.

Margo led a very quiet life. She loved to read about world events. She was especially interested in reading about European royalty and their shenanigans. She loved to attend her cousin Joan's parties in New York. Margo volunteered at the Waterford Senior Center for many years.

Margo is survived by her sister Cynthia Forslund; brothers, Edward and wife Cheryl and Charles and wife Maria; nephews: David Forslund and wife Kimberly, Douglas Forslund and wife Gwendolyn, Donald Forslund and wife Karen, Charles Edward Platz and wife Jessica, Michael Anthony Platz and wife Karen and Douglas Edward Platz; and many other nephews and nieces. She was especially fond of her cousin, Joan Sharp with whom she shared many conversations and trips.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gemma Moran Food Pantry or to a charity of your choice. Our thanks to Eliza Huntington Home staff in Norwich and Bayview Health staff for their care in the later years of Margo's life.

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons of New London is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be shared on Margo's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on May 24, 2020.
