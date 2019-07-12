|
Oakdale - Margaret M. Attinello, 74 , of Oakdale died July 8, 2019, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Attinello was born Oct. 27, 1945, in Staten Island, N.Y. She had worked as a RN at Lawrence Memorial Hospital for many years.
She is survived by her husband, daughters and grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, Oakdale. Private entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London.
Byles Memorial Home, (Byles.com), New London is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on July 12, 2019