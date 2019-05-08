Quaker Hill - Margaret M. Pickett, 93, of Quaker Hill, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at the L+M Hospital in New London. She was born Dec. 23, 1925, in New London, the youngest daughter, to David and Maryanne (Cook) Moran. Margaret married Edward F. Pickett at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church Oct. 21, 1950. He predeceased he in January 2009.



Margaret attended St. Mary's School and Williams Memorial Institute in New London. Upon graduating from high school Margaret attended the Roosevelt School of Nursing in New York City where she later worked as a Registered Nurse. On returning to Connecticut she worked as a registered nurse at the L+M Hospital, Hillside Home and as a rehabilitation nurse for Liberty Mutual Insurance.



Margaret and her husband spent several winters in Florida, took numerous trips to Ireland and cruised around the world.



Margaret was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and their Ladies Guild, the Catholic Nurses Association, the Belleek Society and several other organizations.



She is survived by a son, Edward F. (Ned) Pickett, Jr (Kathy); daughter Mary M. Pickett; son Daniel A. Pickett (Lauren); grandchildren, Candice Arcari (Keith), Edward M. Pickett (Nisha), Lindsey M. Pickett, and Julie A. Pickett; and great-grandchildren, Olivia Arcari, Edward N. Pickett, Brooke Arcari, Shivani Pickett, Katilyn Arcari and Kyle Arcari.



Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Neilan's Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave. in New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Quaker Hill. Following the mass a private burial.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation at 187 Williams Street in New London, CT 06320 Published in The Day on May 8, 2019