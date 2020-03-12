|
Waterford - Margaret Mary "Peg" O'Briant, 66, of Waterford, died Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born Dec. 7, 1953, she enjoyed work as a special education aide in the Waterford school system from 1986 to 1999.
She is survived by her husband, John T. O'Briant IV; sons, Francis J. O'Briant and John T. O'Briant V; daughter Mary F. Oxendine; and their spouses and children respectively, Katherine O'Briant, Francis Jr. and Danielle; Kari O'Briant, John T. O'Briant VI; and James Oxendine and Zoe. She also is survived by one brother, Mark Simmons. She is predeceased by her parents Francis J. and Mary F. Rago.
The calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Thomas L .Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. The funeral home service at 11 a.m. is Monday, March 16, Interment will follow in Jordan Cemetery, Boston Post Road, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ALS Center of Excellence via the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain, Hfsc.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 12, 2020