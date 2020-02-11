Home

Margaret "Flo" McGill


1919 - 2020
Margaret "Flo" McGill Obituary
Norwich - Margaret "Flo" McGill, 100, passed away peacefully at her home in Norwich Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. She was born in Norwich May 16, 1919, the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara Ferries.

On Oct. 26, 1940, she married Richard J. McGill Sr. at St. Joseph Church, Occum. He predeceased her March 14, 2000. Flo was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph Church, Occum and a member of the Rosary Society.

Survivors include her son, Richard J. McGill Jr. and daughter-in-law Mary (Donegan) McGill of Norwich; daughter Patricia McGill of Norwich; grandson Richard J. McGill III of Norwich; and nephew Victor Noel of Rotonda West, Fla. She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Noel and Victory Noel.

A calling hour will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Occum. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.
Published in The Day on Feb. 11, 2020
