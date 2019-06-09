Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Margaret O'Brien
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
400 Main Street,
Niantic, CT
Margaret "Peg" O'Brien


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret "Peg" O'Brien Obituary
Waterford - Margaret "Peg" (Blair) O'Brien, 90, died at her home in Waterford Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born in Nashville, Tenn. March 13, 1929, to Frank and Margaret (Morrison) Blair.

Mrs. O'Brien is survived by her children, William Cooper Mickle II and his wife Stephanie of Old Lyme; Margaret Mickle Benigno of Newport, R.I.; and Elizabeth Mickle Wroblewski and her husband Michael of Leonardtown, Md. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and husband William C. Mickle.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. A Funeral Eucharist will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 400 Main Street, Niantic. Interment will be held in Huntsville, AL. at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org), or a .

Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook, share a memory or for directions.
Published in The Day on June 9, 2019
