Niantic - Margaret Teresa McKenna, 88, of Niantic, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. She was the widow of Joseph McKenna, and had been employed as an office manager at the WM Backus Hospital in Norwich prior to retirement.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Agnes Church, Haigh Ave., Niantic. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Day. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on June 4, 2019
