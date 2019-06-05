Niantic - Margaret Teresa McKenna, 88, of Niantic, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.



Margaret, also known as Meg, Mom, Mamo, and Auntie Margaret was a compassionate and loving person loved by many. Happy to share a story or hear another's, she could spend hours on the phone, or in the church parking lot, at the senior center, or pretty much anywhere chatting away. She mastered using Skype and WhatsApp so she could keep in touch with her Irish relatives. She always had time for any friend or family member who needed her for any reason day or night. Her Irish eyes were smiling brightest at gatherings of friends and family whether at lunch at Charlie's Place in Niantic, a St. Patrick's Day party, a holiday celebration, or back home in her beloved Ireland. She never forgot a birthday or special event in the lives of her children and grandchildren. The stamp was ready and the card was dropped at the post office with perfect timing.



She was born Margaret McMillan in Belfast, Ireland, June 20, 1930, the daughter of Edward and Margaret Kearney McMillian. Her mother passed away in March 1939. Following the death of her father, Margaret emigrated to America in 1956, residing in Watertown, N.Y. where her sponsor lived. Soon thereafter she moved to New York City where she fell in love with both the city and the man who became her husband, Sean McKenna. Stories of her life in New York City were among her favorites. Married Sept. 9, 1961, at St Stephen's Church in New York, Joseph J. (Sean) McKenna predeceased her in March 2001.



She is survived by a son John McKenna (Kristen Szymurski) of Ivoryton; three daughters, Margaret Mager (Ron) of Bronxville, N.Y., Deirdre Reed Lynch (Jim) of Old Saybrook, and Port Charlotte, Fla., and Moya McKenna (Liam Donovan) of Austin, Texas. She is survived by a brother Joseph McMillan in Ardglass, County Down, Northern Ireland; as well as many nieces and nephews; and five grandchildren, Owen Reed, Rachel Reed, Jack McKenna, Sean McKenna, and Andrew Mager, each of whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by brothers, Eamonn and Patrick; and a sister Marie McFarlane.



Work and faith in God were important to Meg and shaped her life. Rarely missing a day of work, she retired from William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich, having been employed in the radiology department for many years. After she "officially" retired she continued to work at home as a medical transcriptionist well into her 80s. She was a practicing Catholic throughout her life with deep faith and love for God. Attending mass on Sunday was her highest priority wherever she was in the world. She was a communicant of St. Agnes Church in Niantic.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Agnes Church followed by a reception at 12:30 p.m. at Great Neck Country Club. Interment will be private. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Vincent de Paul Society www.svpdusa.org to benefit the poor. Donations in memory of Margaret McKenna can be made online, or sent directly to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Ave, Niantic, CT 06357.



