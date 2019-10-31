|
|
Uncasville - Margaret "Marge" Yacinski, 86, of Uncasville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Marge was the daughter of Nellie and Joseph Dislo. She was born Oct. 10, 1933, in Montville where she resided her entire life.
She graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1951. In the early 1950s, she worked as a secretary at Connecticut Light and Power Company, first as an executive secretary, and eventually, she was employed as a word processing manager at Robertson Paper Box Company through to her retirement in the 1980s. She married the love of her life and her best friend, Stanley "Joe" Yacinski in 1956.
Marge loved homemaking, gardening, knitting, frequent stays on Cape Cod and especially polka dancing.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Stanley Yacinski; and her son Joseph Yacinski of North Truro, Mass. She was predeceased by her sisters, Anne Pickowitz, Helen Grandchamp, Wanda Stazick and Claire Bugbee.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. John Church, 22 Maple Ave., Uncasville. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Oct. 31, 2019