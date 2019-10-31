Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
(860) 848-1886
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Home
11 Jerome Rd
Uncasville, CT
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Church
22 Maple Ave
Uncasville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Yacinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Marge" Yacinski


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Marge" Yacinski Obituary
Uncasville - Margaret "Marge" Yacinski, 86, of Uncasville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

Marge was the daughter of Nellie and Joseph Dislo. She was born Oct. 10, 1933, in Montville where she resided her entire life.

She graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1951. In the early 1950s, she worked as a secretary at Connecticut Light and Power Company, first as an executive secretary, and eventually, she was employed as a word processing manager at Robertson Paper Box Company through to her retirement in the 1980s. She married the love of her life and her best friend, Stanley "Joe" Yacinski in 1956.

Marge loved homemaking, gardening, knitting, frequent stays on Cape Cod and especially polka dancing.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Stanley Yacinski; and her son Joseph Yacinski of North Truro, Mass. She was predeceased by her sisters, Anne Pickowitz, Helen Grandchamp, Wanda Stazick and Claire Bugbee.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. John Church, 22 Maple Ave., Uncasville. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -