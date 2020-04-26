|
|
Gales Ferry - Margareta Linea Burke, 83, of Gales Ferry, died at home April 25, 2020, following a prolonged battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 26, 1937, in Hartford to Alex Siegfried Carlsson and Clara Elizabeth Noreen Carlsson. She grew up in Mystic, then attended Swarthmore College before transferring to University of Chicago, where she met her first husband, Richard Sullivan. They shared twenty years together that produced three beautiful children. After moving back to the Connecticut area, she was employed by the Mystic River Press, Cottrell Printing Press and the United States Post Office.
She is survived by daughters, Anna and Kathryn Sullivan; and the lights of her life, granddaughters, Ariel Sullivan of Mystic, Bella Gleason of New London and Starr Britton, of Tampa, Fla. She is also survived by by her siblings, Richard Carlsson of Hayward, Calif, Karin Kiem of Old Lyme and Marianne Custer of Gretna, Va.; and second husband, Richard Burke of Gales Ferry. She is also survived by many cousins, nephews, nieces, friends and admirers, as well as extended family in Sweden. She was predeceased by her parents; infant daughter, Kristin Maria; sister Jean Rubin; and brother Nils Carlsson; niece Kaila Rubin; and longtime friend Suzanne Donch.
Linea was a skilled gardener, nonstop quilter, prolific reader and a lifetime learner. She kept a beautiful home and always enjoyed domestic endeavors.
She will be much missed. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020