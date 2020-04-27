Home

Margareta Linea Burke


1937 - 2020
Margareta Linea Burke Obituary
Gales Ferry - Margareta Linea Burke, 82, expired April 25, 2020, the wife of Richard McGuire Burke.

She ranked among masters in the design of and making of quilts with geometric exactitude. She aspired to chemistry. No possible better wife has ever existed. Her shortwave listener's call sign was KCT1EW.

"Earthly life is short, eternal life is forever – I'll see you forever shortly." There is an unbelievable sadness and loneliness and a great need of comfort and consolation, especially for both daughters and granddaughter. Oh, the temporary loss of so perfect a girl is almost unbearable, but for knowing that a sweet reunion is but a short time away.

"Almighty Father, grant her everlasting happiness."

There will be no services.
Published in The Day on Apr. 27, 2020
