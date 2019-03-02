Home

Margareta Odom Obituary
Ledyard - Margareta Odom, 92, of Ledyard, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, after a brief illness.

Born in Austria, she was the daughter of the late Franz and Katharina (Neulinger) Brandstetter and came to America in 1954.

She was predeceased by her husband, Steve B. Odom, in 1989.

Margareta resided in Ledyard since the early 80's. An avid knitter, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting various creations of her own design; baby hats were donated to local hospitals and other creations were given to the Groton Senior Center.

She is survived by her sons, James E. Odom of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Steven F. Odom of Ledyard; a grandson, Sean Winchester and his wife, Julie, of Mill Valley, Calif.; three great-grandchildren, Cassady, Tawny and Devin; numerous beloved friends; and her beloved pet, Roxy.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately in the spring at the CT State Veterans Cemetery.

The Mystic Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 2, 2019
