More Obituaries for MARGIE MONDY
MARGIE MONDY

MARGIE MONDY In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of MARGIE MONDY Aug. 31, 1955 - Aug, 19, 2015 Happy Birthday Mom!!!  Today is your day. I am honored God gave us, you. I appreciate everything you did for us. I'm grateful for all the advice and wisdom. I feel your presence around us, you are always welcome and wanted to watch over us. May we always and forever stay close on earth and next life. We love you to the moon and back. Love and light, so it is. God bless you, love your daughter Jody her husband David and your two grandsons Cody and Conner
Published in The Day on Aug. 31, 2019
