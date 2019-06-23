Plant City, Fla. - Marjorie A Kenyon, 81, of Connecticut/Florida, passed away at South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City while surrounded by her family June 10, 2019. Marge was born Feb. 19, 1938, in Niantic, the daughter of the late Harriett Anita Treat Santangelo and Maurice Cohen. She was predeceased by her husband Donald W. Kenyon.



Marge graduated from East Lyme High School and attended New London Business College. She retired from Pfizer in 2004 after 26 years from Drug Safety Evaluation Department. She was a member of the Groton Emblem Club #264 and the VFW Auxiliary.



She is survived by her two daughters, Teri (Doug) Portofee of Plant City, Fla. and Susan (Jim) Chadbourne of Waterford; five grandchildren, Christopher (Meryl) DeCarolis, Shaun (Carol) Gingerella, Staci (Geoff) Girardin, Shannon (Mike) Cichy, and Michael (Jessica) Portofee, and eight great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Benjamin, and Harleigh Gingerella, Ella Rose DeCarolis, Lucas and Sydney Girardin, Nolan Cichy, and Carter Portofee. She is survived by one sister Jean Foster and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her great-granddaughter Jennifer Lynn DeCarolis.



Known lovingly to her family as "Gram" Marge was a kind, loving and generous mother, grandmother, and friend. Her family was her greatest joy, she will be truly missed. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, traveling and being with her family. She liked watching football every Sunday and was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.



Services will be private.



