Groton - Marjorie Grace Brubacher Jackson passed away June 4, 2019, at Fairview Nursing home in Groton, following a 6-month serious illness. She was born in Wilmot Township (a regional municipality of Waterloo), Ontario Canada April 29, 1934.



Although she had to leave school after the eighth grade to help support her family, she completed high school, received a Bachelor of the Arts in home economics from Goshen College, a Master of Science in food science from University of Wisconsin and a Doctor of Philosophy in Nutritional Sciences from University of Connecticut. She also completed requirements for certification as Registered Dietician. Marjorie met her husband Joe at Purdue University in 1965, married in Waterloo Ontario Dec. 27, 1971. She became a U.S. citizen Jan. 5, 2012. She and her husband have lived in Connecticut since 1972.



Marjorie had a very active life, teaching in Junior High schools, teaching at Purdue University and working as an outpatient Dietician at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. In addition to her academic life she pursued many interests; singing in the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Chorus, many other choirs and choruses, an expert sewer, knitter and quilter, always an avid reader, a master and volunteer gardener. The one thing she avoided was getting on committees and attending meetings.



Marjorie is survived by her husband Joseph Jackson; her brothers, Lewis Brubacher and Lloyd Brubacher; and sister Eva Good. She is predeceased by her parents, Abner Good Brubacher and Arminta Snyder Brubacher; brother Vernon Brubacher; sisters, Dorothy Snyder and Mary Brubacher.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. June 22, at St Andrew Presbyterian Church, Groton.



In lieu of flowers, Marjorie would much more appreciate at least one random act of kindness done to celebrate your friendship with Marge. Published in The Day on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary