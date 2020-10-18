Niantic - Maria Carboni, 57, of Niantic entered eternal life Oct. 13, 2020. She was born May 24, 1963, in New Port Beach, Calif., the daughter of Dominic and Joyce "Penny" (Bentancourt) Catrambone. She was united in marriage to John Carboni Nov. 27, 1993; John survives her.



Private services with family and close friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 24, at the First Congregational Church in Canterbury. Visitation with family, and a reception open to all will follow from 3 to 5 p.m. at the same location. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks will be required and social distancing measures will be in place. Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with her care. A complete obituary will appear later this week in The Day.



