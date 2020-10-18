1/
Maria Carboni
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Niantic - Maria Carboni, 57, of Niantic entered eternal life Oct. 13, 2020. She was born May 24, 1963, in New Port Beach, Calif., the daughter of Dominic and Joyce "Penny" (Bentancourt) Catrambone. She was united in marriage to John Carboni Nov. 27, 1993; John survives her.

Private services with family and close friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 24, at the First Congregational Church in Canterbury. Visitation with family, and a reception open to all will follow from 3 to 5 p.m. at the same location. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks will be required and social distancing measures will be in place. Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with her care. A complete obituary will appear later this week in The Day.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved