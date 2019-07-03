|
|
Groton - Maria de Jesus Roman, 70, of Groton, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in New London.
Maria was born Dec. 25, 1948, in Cali, Colombia to Olimpo Roman and Maria Aura Roman Vivas.
Maria was a dedicated, hard worker and always helped others. She worked as an assembler for Medtronic for 10 years before retiring.
Maria was a wonderful woman that is loved, missed and will always be cherished. Our "Nino", as her grandchildren, Logan, Oliver and Samuel called her, was an amazing grandmother, mom, daughter, and sister.
Maria is survived by her sons, Nilton and Wilson Bolaños; and her daughter Katherine Wexler.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington St., New London. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on July 3, 2019