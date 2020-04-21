|
|
Stonington - Maria G. Simao, 81, lost her decade long battle with Alzheimer's disease Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Born in Pico, Azores to the late Fidalgo and Madalena (Garcia) Da'Silva.
She came to the United States in 1967, settling in Stonington for most of her life where she worked at the American Velvet Mill for many years until her retirement in early 2001.
Spending time in her garden, knitting and sewing is what Maria enjoyed most.
Predeceased by her husband of forty-nine years, Edmundo J. Simao in 2011.
She leaves a daughter, Helena (Simao) Wrighte; granddaughter, Delia DiPietro (Kyle); great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Joaquim Simao (Maria); as well as nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Her family asks to remember Maria's life when planting a flower.
Services will be held privately.
Published in The Day on Apr. 21, 2020