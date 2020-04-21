Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Simao
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria G. Simao

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria G. Simao Obituary
Stonington - Maria G. Simao, 81, lost her decade long battle with Alzheimer's disease Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Born in Pico, Azores to the late Fidalgo and Madalena (Garcia) Da'Silva.

She came to the United States in 1967, settling in Stonington for most of her life where she worked at the American Velvet Mill for many years until her retirement in early 2001.

Spending time in her garden, knitting and sewing is what Maria enjoyed most.

Predeceased by her husband of forty-nine years, Edmundo J. Simao in 2011.

She leaves a daughter, Helena (Simao) Wrighte; granddaughter, Delia DiPietro (Kyle); great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Joaquim Simao (Maria); as well as nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Her family asks to remember Maria's life when planting a flower.

Services will be held privately.
Published in The Day on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -