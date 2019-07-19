East Lyme - The Loss family is saddened to announce the passing of Maria Loss of East Lyme, July 13, who lost her battle with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, a genetic lung disorder that results in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Maria underwent a double lung transplant in 2008, and passionately lived these 11 years of her life with zest, using her focus word – FORWARD.



Maria loved her family, as a mother to precious daughters, Anna and Jessica; sons-in-law Chris and Alex; wife of Peter; sister to Rudy; and sister-in-law Pat Fuchs of Henniker, N.H.; sister-in-law Pattie Fuchs of St. James, N.Y.; sister Elise and brother-in-law Bob of Coram, N.Y.; niece Kimberly Fuchs of St. James, N.Y.; nephew Michael Fuchs and fiancé Renee Roy of Londonderry, N.H.; and nephews Dan, Robert, Erik and niece Katie of New York and Connecticut; and her best friends, Mona Kirilichin and Kathy Seales. She was predeceased by her brother Karl of St. James, N.Y.



Maria met her future husband Peter in 1970, at 16, working together in New York. After their 1978 wedding Maria became a special education teacher in the New London Public Schools for 30 years, at Nathan Hale School. She was a volunteer with Donate Life CT, where she worked with DMV personnel to promote organ and tissue donation, with Care and Share Food Pantry in East Lyme, and with the Gemma Moran Food Pantry in New London. Although she left us far too soon, Maria so enjoyed every minute of her life, and she loved spending time with her daughters and family, with many good friends, at the beach, traveling, and tending to her flowers and flower gardens. She always lived life to the fullest, and wanted her family and friends to continue to do so with each other.



Maria's family would also like to thank the Brigham and Women's Hospital Lung Transplant Program in Boston for the finest lung transplant care, to Drs. Niall Duhig, Mihaela Negulescu, Mary Cummings-Satti, Francis Falck, and Francis Mirecki for top notch medical care in the New London area, and the Yale/L+M Pulmonary Rehabilitation program in New London. Donations can be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation at www.alpha1.org, Donate Life CT at PO Box 278, Durham, CT 06422, or the Yale/Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, 365 Montauk Ave., New London, CT 06320 (note "Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program Equipment" on the check).



There will be no calling hours, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.



"If ever there is tomorrow when we're not together...there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we're apart...I'll always be with you" Winnie the Pooh Published in The Day on July 19, 2019