Waterford - Maria T. (Raschella) Pezzello, 59, entered eternal life, surrounded by her loving daughters and family, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Maria attended New London High School and worked for many years at the Regional Multicultural Magnet School and Connecticut College.
Calling hours are Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. The funeral will be at 9 a.m Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home with a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Full obituary to follow.
Published in The Day on Oct. 1, 2019