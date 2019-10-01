Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Maria T. Pezzello

Maria T. Pezzello Obituary
Waterford - Maria T. (Raschella) Pezzello, 59, entered eternal life, surrounded by her loving daughters and family, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Maria attended New London High School and worked for many years at the Regional Multicultural Magnet School and Connecticut College.

Calling hours are Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. The funeral will be at 9 a.m Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home with a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Full obituary to follow. For online condolences, please visit www.impellitterimalia.com
Published in The Day on Oct. 1, 2019
