Marianne Morgenstein
1938 - 2020
Voluntown - Marianne Morgenstein (Labbe), 82, of Tarklin Hill Road, Voluntown entered heaven's gate June 16, 2020. She was born to the late Leo and Julia (Zigaro) Labbe in Norwich May 10, 1938.

The family will hold a private Mass of Christian Burial. A "Celebration of Life" will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Lighthouse Church of God, 33 Plainfield Pike, Plainfield. (Masks and social distancing practices are required.) There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Feed the Need Ministry, The Lighthouse Church of God, 33 Plainfield Pike, Plainfield, CT 06374.

Please visit Woyaszandson.com to see a complete obituary or to leave the family a letter of condolence.

Published in The Day on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
