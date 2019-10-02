Home

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Mariateresa Pezzello Obituary
Waterford - Mariateresa (Raschello) Pezzello, 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughters and family Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. She was born in Lamezia Terme, Italy, and came to the United States in 1975. Mariateresa graduated New London High School and worked for many years at Connecticut College.

Also known as Mommy, Mama P, Matiooch, Godmommy, and Kiki, Mariateresa was adored by her family and friends. Best known for her famous Italian Christmas cookies, love steak, salad, and homemade gnocchi, Mariateresa was the most amazing cook. Her favorite past-time included puttering around her backyard talking to all her plants, planting way too many flowers to count, and watching them flourish as they grew. She also loved the beach and throwing massive family parties. Mariateresa lived for her four girls and did everything to make sure they were happy and safe.

She joins her parents, Domenico and Maria (Morelli) Raschello; her sister Angelina Raschello; and her brother Pino Raschello. She is survived by and missed dearly by her daughters, Lucia Pezzello, Sabrina and her fiancé Shaun Hyde, Angela Pezzello, and Cristina Pezzello; her brothers, Enzo Raschello, Tonino Raschello and his wife Concetta of Italy; her sisters, Rosalba Bottone and her husband Salvatore, Ivana Cunningham, Adriana Dulay and her husband Michael, Tiziana Raschello Trent and her husband Ron; her dear best friends, Carol Giulietti and Donna Showers; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. The funeral will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home with a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery.

For online condolences, please visit www.impellitterimalia.com
Published in The Day on Oct. 2, 2019
