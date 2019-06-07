Home

Lebanon - Marie A. Pomerleau, 90, of Lebanon, and formerly of Manchester and Hartford, passed away June 3, 2019.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, West Town Street, Lebanon. Burial will be held privately in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield at a later date.

Donations in her memory may be made to the ,

Published in The Day on June 7, 2019
