Norwich - Marie D. Taylor, 73, passed away peacefully Oct. 14, 2019, at William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich. She was born Nov. 20, 1945, in Norwich to the late Thomas and Ida (Brockway) Sumoski.
She is survived by a daughter Deborah Bresnan and her husband Timothy of Lisbon; a daughter Carrie Taylor and her husband Keith Milton of Norwich; grandchildren, Lee Hultin, Niki Hultin, Jon Hultin, Cory Bresnan, Lilly Williamson; and great-grandchildren Gregg and Nathan Hultin. She also leaves behind a sister Carol Garrow and her husband Leonard of Valdosta, Ga.
Family and friends may visit Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23rd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.
Published in The Day on Oct. 20, 2019