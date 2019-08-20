|
|
|
Colchester - Marie Blancato David, 64, of Colchester passed away the morning of Aug. 16, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Hebron Lions Club Fairgrounds, 347 Gilead Street, Hebron.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Marie's memory to the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation or Hebron Lions Charities.
For online condolences please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Aug. 20, 2019