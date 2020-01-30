|
|
Chesire - Marie "Terry" Deck, 85, of Chesire, formerly of Groton passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Hospital of St Raphael in New Haven, with her family by her side.
She was born in Westbrook, Maine Oct. 6, 1934, the daughter of Wilfred and Marguerite Cote Fecteau. She married Robert. G. Deck Jan. 18, 1957, he predeceased her July 11, 1993. Before Robert's passing, they enjoyed traveling together and spending every second they could with their family. After Robert's passing Marie enjoyed playing Bingo with her friends every Friday Night.
Marie and Robert had three children, daughter Wanda Deck Winterholer (William) whom passed away in 2012; daughter, Cheryl A. Deck-Peckham (Mark) of East Haddam; and son, Gary S. Deck (Shirley) of Groton.
Marie is also survived by her brother Paul Fecteau; and sister Rachel Fecteau both of Maine. Marie's pride and joy were her, 13 grandchildren and their spouses; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by brothers George and Mike Fecteau also of Maine
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Sacred Heart Church, Sacred Heart Dr. in Groton. Interment will follow in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. Byles-Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to: VITAS Hospice, 199 Park Road Ext. Middlebury, CT. 06762, please put donation in memo. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Jan. 30, 2020