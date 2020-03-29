|
Uncasville - Marie Elizabeth Bergman, 90, of Uncasville, affectionately known as "Bloss," died peacefully March 23, 2020, at the Fairview Rehabilitation and Nursing and Elderly Care Center in Groton.
Born on Long Island, N.Y. Nov. 3, 1929, Marie was the beloved daughter of the late Charles and Mae (Gribben) Knakal. She grew up in Middletown and, after meeting her husband of 54 years, the late Franklyn Bergman, they settled in Uncasville. Known for her sweet and soft-spoken nature, Marie was a dedicated homemaker for her family.
She was always supportive and encouraging, and very proud of her children and growing number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie loved cooking, gardening, crocheting and sewing, crafts and ceramics, and anything where she could share a good laugh with friends. She could always find peace in the simple joys of life, whether it was quilting or knitting for someone special or just painting pictures on her iPad. Marie will always be remembered as a selfless, kindhearted soul who could always find a reason to smile through good or bad. She will be forever loved and never forgotten.
Marie is survived by her four children: Brian Bergman and his wife, Susan, Glenn Bergman, Richard Bergman and his wife, Yelena, and Debra Pelchat; her eleven beautiful grandchildren; her ten adored great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Marie was predeceased by her brother, Charles Knakal; her daughter-in-law, Cindy; her son-in-law, David; and one grandchild, Alex.
Marie's funeral arrangements will be private and her family will celebrate her life at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Road, Quaker Hill, CT 06375.
Marie's funeral arrangements will be private and her family will celebrate her life at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Road, Quaker Hill, CT 06375.
