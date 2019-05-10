|
Waterford - Marie J. Williams, 91, of Waterford. Beloved wife of the late Washington I. Williams. Entered eternal rest Tuesday May 7, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. She was born in Tatum, Texas, the daughter of the late Leon and Lovie Lue (Wilson) Bledsoe.
A celebration of her life will be at noon Thursday May 16, 2019, at Walls Clarke Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, 16 Belden St., New London. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Friday May 17, 2019, in Newport Memorial Park Cemetery Middletown, Rhode Island.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lester Gee Funeral Home 108 Blinman St. New London.
Published in The Day on May 10, 2019