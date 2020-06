Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Marie's life story with friends and family

Share Marie's life story with friends and family

Quaker Hill - Marie Jean Churchill, 102, died June 2, 2020, wife of Kenneth L. Churchill who predeceased her.



Burial will be private. Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen is entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store