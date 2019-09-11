Home

Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Marie N. Ervin

Marie N. Ervin Obituary
Oakdale - Marie N. Ervin, 82, went to her eternal rest in the arms of the Lord Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, while at Apple Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Uncasville.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich. All are invited for a viewing from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Family Church of God, 63 Church St., Norwich. The Funeral Service will begin at 9:30 a.m. with burial following at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike., Norwich.
Published in The Day on Sept. 11, 2019
