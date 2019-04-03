Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
East Lyme - Marie Shelton, 69 of Black Point Rd. Niantic passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday March 31, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital, New London.

She is survived by her husband, Tim; her children, Lesley, Justin, Megan, Erin, Jared, Jordan; her grandchildren, Will, Gwen, Chloe, Casey; and her sisters, Diane, Gail and Jessica.

There will be a Celebration of Life from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, April 4 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 12 Dunbar Road, Quaker Hill.

Thomas L. Neilan & sons East Lyme Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Apr. 3, 2019
