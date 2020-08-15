1/1
Marilyn Ann Sitty
1933 - 2020
Waterford - Marilyn Ann Sitty, 87, of Waterford passed away at her home Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. She was born in Springfield, Ohio Feb. 3, 1933, the daughter of Elwood and Anna Cotter.

Growing up, Marilyn lived in many parts of the country and graduated from Salem High School in Salem, Ore. Marilyn worked as a cancer research technician at the Miami Cancer Institute in Florida while attending the University of Miami. It was at the University of Miami that she met her future husband, Edmond Sitty. Marilyn and Ed were wed in Miami and enjoyed over 63 years of marriage. They settled in Connecticut and Marilyn completed her education at Eastern Connecticut State University and became a 3rd grade teacher at Flanders School in East Lyme.

Marilyn was an extraordinary teacher and spent 20 years doing what she loved, teaching children. She especially enjoyed teaching the sciences and in 1988 received the "Celebration of Excellence" teaching recognition for her self-created program "Environments: Fields, Woods, Rivers". Marilyn and Ed raised three children together enjoying time boating, hiking and traveling as a family. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling to new places, including Europe, Morocco, Egypt and numerous national parks. Marilyn especially enjoyed reading, attending the theater, crossword puzzles, writing poetry and spending time with her family. What she will be remembered for most is her smile, sense of humor, kindness, and generosity.

Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who always had time to listen, support and console anyone in need. She will be missed by all who knew her. Marilyn is survived by her husband Edmond; her children Elizabeth Netsch (Randy) of Chester, Dianne Sirois (Joe) of Amherst, N.H., and Brian Sitty (Joanna Breton) of Waterford; her brother Norman Cotter of Houston, Texas; her grandchildren, Matthew Scully, Christine Perry, Randa Larson, Danielle John and Lauren Sirois; and her great-grandchildren Gregor, Hammond, Dana, Adrian and Beckett. Marilyn was predeceased by her sister Nancy Kisling of Orlando, Fla.

A private family memorial service is planned. A tribute webpage at www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com has been established to view photos and express condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in The Day on Aug. 15, 2020.
