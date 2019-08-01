Home

Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church Norwichtown
57 West Town St
Norwich, CT
Marilyn B. Romanski Obituary
Norwich - Marilyn B. Romanski, 90, a longtime Norwich resident, died Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph E. Romanski.

Marilyn grew up in Torrington and graduated in the top of her class from Torrington High School, something she was always proud of.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Sacred Heart Church Norwichtown, 57 West Town St, Norwich. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich.
Published in The Day on Aug. 1, 2019
