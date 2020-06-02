Mystic - Marilyn (Babbert) Bruengger, 88, of Mystic passed away May 27, 2020.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of 67 years, Harry Bruengger; sister Lila Marshall (John); her son Craig Bruengger (Cindy); daughter Elaine Callahan (Peter) and grandson Tyler Callahan (Nan).
Marilyn was well known in the community after being a teacher for 30 years at Mystic Academy and S.B. Butler Elementary Schools. She was passionate about painting, quilting, gardening, and traveling.
Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or charity of your choice.
Published in The Day on Jun. 2, 2020.