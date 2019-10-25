Home

Swan Funeral Home
1224 Boston Post Road
Old Saybrook, CT 06475
(860) 388-4106
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Family
185 Church Street
Amston, CT
Burial
Following Services
St. Peter's Cemetery
Marilyn Jean Horton

Marilyn Jean Horton Obituary
Niantic - Marilyn Jean (Martinelli) Horton, wife of James Horton, passed away Oct. 22, 2019. Marilyn served as principal and as an assistant principal, and she taught world languages in grades K-12. In addition, she was President of the Connecticut Council of Language Teachers.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at The Church of the Holy Family, 185 Church Street, Amston. Burial will take place immediately following the Mass at St. Peter's Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook.
Published in The Day on Oct. 25, 2019
