Ledyard - Marilyn Jean Long, 68, of Ledyard passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Marilyn was born March 3, 1951, in Methuen, Mass. to the late Harlan and Marcelle Porter, she was the second oldest of five. Marilyn was the class of 1968 from King Phillip High School in Wrentham, Mass.
February 17, 1970, it was love at first sight. She trusted her instincts and went on a blind date with Darrell E. Long of Greenville Pa. They were married June 14, 1970, at St. Mary's in Wrentham, Mass. They spent 49 years together full of love and happiness.
Marilyn was a Navy wife and mother, who worked at Mystic Color Lab for five years and Foxwoods Casino for 23. She had many jobs during her career at Foxwoods; she was a housekeeper, security, bellhop, and a customer service representative.
Aside from being a loving mother and wife, Marilyn had a lot of passions. She loved football, her favorite team being the Patriots. She also enjoyed photography, movies, beading, and crocheting. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and contagious laugh.
Even though Marilyn is gone, her love will always be remembered by her adoring husband Darrell E. Long; her three children, Kimberly A. Long, Darrell R. Long and Milissa J. Audette; her six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Her two brothers Dennis and David Porter; two sisters, Karen Quinn and Patricia Pond. Her best friends, Betty Brady and Gail Lawson; and her loveable furball Gilligan.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike, Norwich, CT 06360 (Section 26 Lot 69). Followed by a memorial reception at noon.
Please reply to [email protected] For more information or to leave and online condolence please visit www.CremationCT.com.
Published in The Day on Aug. 25, 2019