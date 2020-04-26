|
Norwich - Marilyn Joyce "Lynn" Liberman, 92, of Roslindale, Mass., formerly of Philadelphia, Pa., passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Roslindale, Mass., of complications of the COVID-19 virus. She was born in 1928 in Norwich, to the late Lena (Tuber) and Benjamin Lahn. She married Cyrus S. Liberman in 1950 after they both graduated from Rollins College, and her daughter, Kristen Liberman, was born in 1955.
Lynn was an accomplished artist, winning several prizes throughout her career. She showed her work at many galleries in Philadelphia, where she lived for many years, and loved to open her studio to visitors during the yearly Philadelphia Open Studios Tour (POST). She had bountiful joie de vivre, and loved a good party, a great restaurant, the opera and theater, good novels and biographies, the Philadelphia Art Museum, and her favorite music: Stan Getz, Ella Fitzgerald, and all the great jazz sax players.
She was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan and got to see her beloved Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2018 although she was living in Boston by then.
She was always beautifully dressed, and even in her eighties young women in Philadelphia would stop her on the street to rave about her outfits.
She is survived by her daughter; her son-in-law Andrew Hollinger; her sister Ina and Ina's husband Seymour Kroopnick; her cousin Nancy Gossels; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her husband preceded her in death and passed away in 1976. Her sister Sylvia Stoner died in 2013.
Special thanks to the staffs of Goddard House Assisted Living and Hebrew Rehabilitation Center and to her wonderful caregivers of the last year for their kindness, care, and love for Lynn during her time in Boston.
A private graveside service was held at the Norwich Hebrew Benevolent Association Cemetery #2 in Preston. A celebration of Lynn's life will take place in the future when her friends and family can be together.
A private graveside service was held at the Norwich Hebrew Benevolent Association Cemetery #2 in Preston. A celebration of Lynn's life will take place in the future when her friends and family can be together. Donations in Lynn's memory may be made to the organization of your choice.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020