Mystic - Marilyn "Jane" Nelson, 89, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., formerly of Mystic, passed away peacefully Aug. 19, 2019. She was born in Westerly, the daughter of the late Frederick A. Bowen and Mary E. Lowry. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis "Roy" Nelson of 54 years; and brothers, Fred, Dave and Ken Bowen.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Vickie Ambrosch (Stephan) of Jupiter, Fla., Sharon Damato (Jeff) of Noank, Scott Nelson (Katie) of Noank; grandsons, Jeff and Ben Hall of Stonington, Stefan Ambrosch of Pawcatuck, and Brian Ambrosch of Richmond, Calif.; sister Edith Morey of Pawcatuck; and many nieces and nephews.
Jane owned Carson's Store in Noank in the early 1970s, and also worked for the Town of Groton.
Jane and Roy loved sailing their boat, "Noank Native", in Long Island Sound; and they enjoyed their annual travels to the Caribbean, Florida and Europe. Jane's hobbies included knitting, sewing, needlepoint and painting.
Donations may be made in her memory to the National Scoliosis Foundation, 5 Cabot Place, Stoughton, MA 02072, or go to www.scoliosis.org.
A private memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Published in The Day on Aug. 25, 2019