|
|
Waterford - Marilyn Simonson passed away peacefully on the night of Nov. 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. A beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, her family meant everything to her, and she had an extremely positive impact on their lives. She doted on her three children, supported their endeavors and always provided empathy, reassurance, and support. As they grew into adulthood, Marilyn continued to have a significant role in their lives, offering sound advice on many topics, and spending time with them and their spouses.
Marilyn was born Sept. 20,1930, in Astoria, N.Y. The daughter of Murray and Pauline Flom, Marilyn attended Queens College where she received her bachelor's degree in Social Work.
She worked for many years at the Mary Kenny Nursing Home in Waterford. The residents enjoyed seeing Marilyn and she looked over their care with the same love and affection she provided her family. For many years, she worked for her husband's oral surgery office as a billing specialist and front office coordinator. She also worked as a front desk receptionist for her son-in-law, Dr. Arthur Dean. In her later years Marilyn was a greeter at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Marilyn was an active member of Congregation Beth El for over sixty years and a lifelong member of Hadassah. The synagogue was a large part of her life, and Marilyn was a former president of the Beth El sisterhood. She was a committee member for the acclaimed Beth El cookbook, "From Manna to Mousse," where she tested many recipes to determine which would be included for publication. An accomplished cook herself, Marilyn was the co-owner of a local catering service. Her strudel and rugelach were well known.
Marilyn will always be remembered for her warmth, thoughtfulness, inviting nature, and sense of style. She made a lasting impression on all those she knew, from her family to her many friends.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Barbara Dean, son-in-law, Arthur Dean, Richard Simonson, daughter-in-law, Phyllis Holtzman, and Steven Simonson, daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Hayden. She was the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren, David Dean (Alicia), Adam Dean (Elana), Jason Dean (Alexandra), Laura Kahan (Daniel), and Joel, Eli, and Leah Simonson. Marilyn also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren, Abigail Zeh Dean, Naomi and Talia Dean, Sara, Tehilla and Shlomo Dean, and Adina and Esther Kahan. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Marilyn Flom, and her many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alvin Simonson, who passed away in 2015.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Temple Emanu-El, 29 Dayton Road, Waterford.
Donations may be made to Congregation Beth El or Lev Lalev Girls' Orphanage in Israel
Published in The Day on Nov. 12, 2019