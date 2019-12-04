Home

Marilyn Sue Weekley

Marilyn Sue Weekley Obituary
North Stonington - Marilyn Sue (Dise) Weekley, 71, died peacefully at home Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

"Sue" is survived by her beloved husband, Brian Steven Weekley. Sue's quick wit, great sense of humor, intelligence, and adventurous spirit will be forever missed.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled in the Spring. Donations in her memory may be made to the or the Center for Hospice of Southeast Connecticut.

A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day.

The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Dec. 4, 2019
