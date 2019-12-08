|
|
North Stonington - Marilyn Sue (Dise) Weekley, 71, died peacefully at home Nov. 30, 2019. Marilyn, who went by her middle name, Sue, was born in Cheverly and raised in Mt. Rainier and College Park, Md. She was the youngest of three daughters born to Ervin Edwin and Melcina Elvira (Gray) Dise. All six years apart, she described it as three only children born in the same family-each having her parents' undivided love and attention.
She graduated from Northwestern High School in 1965. Sue worked many years as the payroll assistant manager at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Md. where she also earned her associate of arts degree. She married her husband, Brian Steven Weekley in 1987, and later lived in Sellersville and Lansdale, Pa., Dexter, Mich., and North Stonington, Conn.
Sue loved traveling, was an avid reader, foodie, trivia savant, lover of art and animals (especially her cats), and enjoyed skiing and camping in her younger days. Having earned her medical degree in Bulgaria (IJ), she excelled at diagnosing her friends' ailments. Her biggest regret was never learning to be a drummer in a rock and roll garage band.
Preceded in death by her parents and eldest sister, Martha Helen Patrick, Sue is survived by her husband; her sister, Melcina Elvira Trussell; niece, Diana Clark; and nephews, William and Theodore Gobbett.
Sue's quick wit, great sense of humor, intelligence, and adventurous spirit will be forever missed.
A future memorial service will be scheduled in the spring.
Donations in her name may be made to the or the Center for Hospice of Southeast Connecticut.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Dec. 8, 2019