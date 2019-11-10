|
|
Lyme - Marilyn McClernon Wilkins, 87, passed away at her home in Lyme, Sept. 18, 2019. Marilyn, born March 11, 1932, was the daughter of Commander Harry K. McClernon and Ruby McClernon.
The youngest of three sisters, she grew up in Quaker Hill, Waterford and Niantic. Her parents moved to Old Lyme during her college years. Marilyn attended The Williams School in New London and Our Lady of the Elms College in Springfield, Mass. She graduated in 1956, with a bachelor of science degree in biology. Marilyn later earned a master's degree in environmental education. Marilyn taught earth science at the junior high school in Old Saybrook for over 35 years.
Marilyn married Richard Wilkins, a mechanical engineer at General Dynamics Electric Boat, in 1958. The couple had two children: a daughter, Susan, and son, Kenneth. The family resided in Essex for several years, moving to Lyme for the remainder of the children's school years. They eventually built their retirement home in Lyme. Marilyn and Richard lived in Lyme for around 50 years. Retirement did not slow them down. They were active in their community as well as in many clubs, including a book club Marilyn participated in, and other organizations. Marilyn served on the board of the Lyme Public Hall Association as a member of the Association of American University Women (AAUW).
A lover of the natural world, Marilyn was passionate about the preservation of the environment and wild lands. Marilyn served on the Lyme Land Trust and was involved in the designation of Eightmile River as a wild and scenic river. She also was involved with the Salem Land Trust. A lover of plants and gardening, Marilyn was a member of the Lyme Garden Gang and performed volunteer gardening at the Florence Griswold House as well as at various locations in and around Lyme and Old Lyme. Marilyn and Richard loved airedale terriers and adopted many airedales over the years. They were active with the Airedale Terrier Rescue & Adoption (ATRA) organization.
Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Richard Wilkins; and her two sisters, Jean McClernon Morton and Lois McClernon Scott. She is survived by her daughter Susan Wilkins; and son Kenneth Wilkins; grandchildren Shoni Wilkins and Cody Wilkins; great-granddaughters, Aurora and Thea Wilkins; and nieces and nephews: Marcia Morton Sudlow, Anne Morton August, Shannon and Sean Scott, and Doug and Cindy Wilkins.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Christ the King Church, McCurdy Road, Old Lyme.
Donations can be made in memory of Marilyn and Richard Wilkins to the Lyme Land Trust, lymelandtrust.org, or to Airedale Terrier Rescue & Adoption (ATRA).
Published in The Day on Nov. 10, 2019