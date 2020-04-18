|
Uncasville - Marilyn Wroblinski, 71, of Uncasville died Monday evening at her home.
She was born in Hartford Feb. 2, 1949, the daughter of Melvin and Zelda Higgins Nowsch.
Mrs.Wroblinski had been employed as a laundry worker for Genisis Healthcare.
Survivors include a daughter Stacey Wroblinski of Colchester; and five grandchildren, Kailee, Melanye, Miley, Arianna, and Brittany; as well as her son-in-law Joe Berube. She was predeceased by a daughter Tracy Berube.
Funeral services will be private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London assisted the family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 18, 2020