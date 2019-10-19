|
Braintree, Mass. - Marion (Concheri) Denien, of Braintree passed away Oct 12. Wife of the late Robert Denien.
Loving mother of Robert "Skip" of Florida, Steven and his wife Larenda of North Carolina, and the late James Denien; cherished grandmother of Kellianne, Kristen, Gabriella and Olivia; great-grandmother of Lylah; sister of Rhea McGonagle of Braintree, Mass. and Judy Hallisey of Weymouth, Mass.; special cousins, Joseph Praderio and his wife Rose Marie, Joyce and Danny Kerrissey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews in Massachusetts and Long Island, N.Y.
Marion graduated from Quincy High School, class of 48. She worked at Bethlehem Steel Co. for several years. She loved to do crafts and her heart was in her oil paintings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at noon Friday, Oct. 25, in Connecticut at Our Lady of the Lake Church, Oakdale. Visiting hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St. Quincy, MA. Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic.
Donations may be made in Marion's name to St. Jude, St. Anthony Shrine or The Shriners Hospital.
Published in The Day on Oct. 19, 2019