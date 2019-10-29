Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
63 Old Norwich Rd.
Quaker Hill, CT
1923 - 2019
Marion DeVito Obituary
Waterford - Marion Saunders DeVivo, of Waterford entered eternal life Oct. 26, 2019. She was born April 23, 1923, in New London the daughter of the late Joseph and Lexie (Mattall) Saunders.

Marion graduated from the former William's Memorial Institute, class of 1940. She spent her entire working career of 30 years at SNET, and held position of, hiring of personnel, and telephone usage counselor, which encompassed all of New London County. She was a member of the Pioneers Club of America and the Business and Professional Women's Club. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and a member of the Ladies Guild.

She is survived by two sisters, Gladys Chase of Waterford, and Mildred Whipple of Gales Ferry. She was predeceased by two sisters, Arline Stoffel and Beatrice Casey.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Family and friends are to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Rd. Quaker Hill. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's cemetery Mausoleum.

Donation in her memory to, donors choice of charity.
Published in The Day on Oct. 29, 2019
