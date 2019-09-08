Home

Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Marion Zeppieri
Marion Eleanor Zeppieri


1938 - 2019
Groton - Marion Eleanor Zeppieri, 81, of Groton died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Harbor Village North in New London. She was born Aug. 28, 1938, in Orono, Maine. Marion married Richard Zeppieri, he survives her.

She worked along with her husband in the family bakery as the bookkeeper.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. The family will greet friends from Noon until service time.

Published in The Day on Sept. 8, 2019
