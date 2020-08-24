Mystic - Marion Jimerson Lowe passed from this life into the arms of her Lord Friday Aug. 21, 2020. She passed peacefully in her home with her children in attendance. Marion was born Feb. 7, 1930, in her parents' home in Milledgeville, Ga.



She grew up on the family farm. Marion was educated in the local school system and attended secretarial school in Tennessee. As a young woman, Marion moved to Brooklyn, N.Y. in search of greater opportunity. There, she met Asbury Lowe to whom she would be married 41 years, until his death in 1991. They had six children together. Marion and Asbury moved to Connecticut in 1962, when Asbury accepted a job at General Dynamics in Groton. Marion found work at Norwich State Hospital, where she was employed for 25 years.



Marion's life was spent in service to others. This included creating a loving home for her large family, providing tender care for her patients at the hospital, serving her church and serving her community by volunteering on the local ambulance service. Marion was also active in the Connecticut State Employees Retirement System. She is remembered for her good humor, great cooking and kind sprit.



Marion is survived by her sister Betty Womack; brother Noah Jimerson; five children: Robin Lowe, Richard Lowe, Bruce Lowe, Michael Lowe and Tony Lowe; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday Aug. 28, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. Seating capacity limits, social distancing and use of face mask protocols will be in place. A private funeral service for family and invited friends will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Aug. 29, at Huntington Street Baptist Church, 29 Huntington Street, New London. Social distancing and use of face mask protocols will be in place. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Marion's name to the Martin Luther King Jr. Trust Fund PO Box 1308, New London, CT 06320, would be appreciated.



