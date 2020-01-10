|
Groton - Marion L. Blackburn, 88, of Groton passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 8, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.
She was born in Rockville March 14, 1931, the daughter of George W. and Loise Warrender Brown.
Marion was married to Gordon W Blackburn July 16, 1949, in Storrs.
Besides her husband she is survived by a son, Stephen Blackburn of New London; and two sisters, Barbara O'Bries of Coventry and Doris Bean of North Windham.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St. Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in The Day on Jan. 10, 2020