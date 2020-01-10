Home

Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
Marion L. Blackburn


1931 - 2020
Marion L. Blackburn Obituary
Groton - Marion L. Blackburn, 88, of Groton passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 8, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.

She was born in Rockville March 14, 1931, the daughter of George W. and Loise Warrender Brown.

Marion was married to Gordon W Blackburn July 16, 1949, in Storrs.

Besides her husband she is survived by a son, Stephen Blackburn of New London; and two sisters, Barbara O'Bries of Coventry and Doris Bean of North Windham.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St. Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in The Day on Jan. 10, 2020
