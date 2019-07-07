Home

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Lake Ave
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 443-8355
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Lake Ave
Niantic, CT 06357
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Jordan Cemetery
240 Boston Post Rd
Waterford, CT
View Map
Marion Louise Schneider


1926 - 2019
Marion Louise Schneider Obituary
Niantic - Marion Louise (Cluny) Schneider, formerly of Niantic, passed onto eternal life July 2, 2019. Marion was born in Bridgeport in 1926. Her parents were Ruth and Russell Cluny. She was one of eight children. Marion graduated from Chapman Technical High School in 1944 and also attended New London Business College. She married Theodore Schneider in 1951.

Mrs. Schneider considered her greatest accomplishment as raising her three children as a single mom. They were her number one priority and she was very proud of each of them. She was employed at the former Mohican Market and Guidas Dairy in New London.

She leaves two sons, Ted Schneider Jr and wife Cindy of Salem, Wayne Schneider and wife Debra of Niantic. She also leaves two sisters, Doris Schlop and husband Ray Schlop of Colorado; Ella Jane Saaty and Nabil Saaty of California; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Marion was predeceased by her daughter Debra Frank; and five siblings, Fred Cluny, Bernice Dickey, Thelma Thrasher, Edward Cluny, and Joan Simkin.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Ave., Niantic. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Jordan Cemetery, 240 Boston Post Rd., Waterford.

Please visit www.fultontherouxniantic.com for photos, tributes, directions, and more service information.
Published in The Day on July 7, 2019
